City of Ashland



617 Sandusky St., Ashland; R-House-4U, Ltd. to Matthew Gorrell and Connie Gorrell; $120,000.



66 Morgan Ave., Ashland; Richard H. Riley, Jr. to Dean Goon and Valeta Goon; $160,500.



802 Ohio St., Ashland; Margaret L. VanWinkle to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company; $47,000.



1028 Claremont Ave., Ashland; Jeffery R. Tiel to Kevin Barnet and Kathleen M. Barnet; $134,900.



432 E. Walnut St., Ashland; John W. Donley and Candace A. Donley to Xin Kang and Yun Feng; $37,000.



1199 Hilcrest Drive, Ashland; Penton Properties, LLC to Michele L. Puster; $103,000.



1019 Oak St., Ashland; Todd Mowry and Devon Mowry to Chelsea E. Boyd; $81,500.



735 E. 8th St., Ashland; Logan Burkhart to Raymond Moore; $10,000.



1026 Priscilla Lane, Ashland; Kenneth Wright to Janice L. Duncan; $71,200.



220 Cleveland Ave., Ashland; Stepp III Real Estate, LLC to Not to Us, LLC; $240,000.



Loudonville



5.0 acres on Ohio 3 South, Loudonville; Nicole Ulrich (trustee of the Schultenover Keystone Preservation Trust) to Jeffrey D. Marotta and Angela J. Marotta; $45,000.



Milton Township



1217 Township Road 1153, Ashland; FROHN, LTD to SMG Ashland Properties, LLC; $354,000.



Montgomery Township



784 U.S. 42, Ashland; Toby W. Adkins to Larry G. Gilbert; $107,000.



1202 Township Road 1175, Ashland; Terry Finley to Aaron Merle; $30,000.



Perry Township



334 Township Road 1150, Polk; Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC to Kenny Howman and Brock Bixler; $82,000.