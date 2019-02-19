COLUMBUS — Dr. Eric and Mrs. Cheryl Shaver, have been recognized by the Ohio State University Extension for their support of county and statewide Extension programming and have taken an active role in promoting the Ohio State University Extension in their county.



The Shavers received the Ohio Joint Council of Extension Professionals Friend of Extension Award on Jan. 24 during the Ohio State University Extension Annual Conference at the Ohio Union on OSU campus.



This award is given annually to recipients who were nominated by county, regional or state Extension staff for their outstanding service to Ohio State University Extension.



The Shavers are long-standing, dedicated and active volunteers with the Holmes County 4-H program and Holmes County OSU Extension Advisory Committee. Dr. Shaver has 23 years of volunteerism with the county 4-H program and Cheryl, 15 years. Their involvement as volunteers includes serving on the Holmes County 4-H Advisory Committee, the Llama Committee and willingness to assist at numerous 4-H events and project evaluations.



Furthermore, Dr. Shaver has served on the Holmes County Extension Advisory Committee for over 10 years and as fair veterinarian for 31 years. His profession provides key insight to local, current agricultural issues and subject matter and his extensive involvement with other organizations provide links to partnerships within our community.