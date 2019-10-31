THEATER AND DANCE PRESENTATION "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" on stage in Freedlander Theater, 329 E. University St., Wooster, will be presented by The College of Wooster’s department of theater and dance, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 2; plus, Nov. 3, with a sensory-friendly matinee, 5 p.m. The story follows an autistic young man, 15 year-old Christopher, as he ventures out to find the killer of his neighbor’s dog. His detective work, forbidden by his father, takes on a frightening journey that turns his world upside down. Tickets are $9 for general admission and $6 senior citizens, faculty, staff and non-College of Wooster students. Wooster students are admitted for free, but must pick up their complimentary ticket at the box office ahead of time. The Nov. 3 matinee is free. All performances are suitable for ages 13 and older. Additional information about the play is available by calling the box office at 330-263-2241.



MUSIC CONCERT Wooster Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Jeffrey Lindberg, will open the season with two performances featuring pianists Shitong Sigler and Yuka Nakayama-Lewicki, both piano instructors at Wooster; 7:30 p.m. Oct 1 and 2, in Gault Recital Hall of Scheide Music Center (525 E. University St.). Tickets are $10 and available at Buehler’s (Milltown and Towne Market), the Wilson Bookstore on campus and at the door of the concert. All students are admitted free of charge, and Wooster faculty and staff may obtain complimentary tickets at the Wilson Bookstore.



ANOTHER CONCERT The Scot Marching Band’s annual fall concert, featuring highlights from the 2019 football season, will be 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3 in McGaw Chapel (340 E. University St.) at The College of Wooster. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call 30-263-2419.



CHANCE FOR CHRISTMAS SHOPPING Are you looking to knock some items off your Christmas shopping list while supporting a worthwhile cause? Then you should check out Santa’s Sleigh reverse auction on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 11 a.m. until all the items are gone, at the St. Peter Catholic Church and Holmes County Catholic Center, 379 S. Crawford St., in Millersburg. Hundreds of gift ideas will be available. A $5 ticket gets you entrance into the auction, and visitors are welcome to purchase more tickets for $1 per sheet to put their tickets into the bidding bags for any of the items that will be raffled off. All proceeds will benefit the Darb Snyder Senior Center, going toward maintaining and operating the vehicles providing Meals on Wheels and transportation for the Senior Center. The drawing begins at 1 p.m. for all the merchandise.



EARLY AMERICAN ARTISANS FAIR Artisans Guild in Millersburg will present an Early American Artisans Fair in conjunction with Earlier Times Antique and Folk Art Show at Harvest Ridge Event Center, featuring hands-on demos and exhibits on both Friday, 4-7 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Entry fee is $5 per person. Tickets can be purchased at the door. View event details at https://www.theartisansguild.org/2019-artisans-fair.html and follow us on facebook or Instagram. Attendees will have the opportunity to try their hands at such arts as timber framing, blacksmithing, tatting, weaving, carving and rifling muzzleloader barrels. Harvest Ridge Event Center is at 8880 state Route 39, Millersburg.