100 Years Ago (1919)



Thomas Leeper, a mason and one of Sebring’s oldest resident who had fallen 25 feet from a ladder after topping the chimney of a house on Indiana Avenue, died from internal injuries he had suffered in addition to several fractures. Leeper, whose exact age was unknown but was believed to be about 60 years old, went to Sebring from Salem soon after Sebring was platted and helped to lay the foundation walls of the first pottery of the village. He had received a serious injury several years prior to his fatal accident when he was hit by a street car, but had fully recovered. He was survived by four children, two of which still resided in Sebring, including Mrs. Alice Baumgartner and Mrs. Jennie Wolf.



Dr. J.J. Armstrong and Frank Transue sold the Memorial Block at the corner of Main Street and Seneca Street to the Industrial Savings and Loan Association, which was occupying the building. It had formerly been the site of the Alliance post office.



Beloit soldier Walter Stanley was home from service after being honorably discharged.



Fred L. Mowry, general manager of the Stark Electric Lines, was the winner of a No. 2-A folding pocket Kodak camera after having the closest guess to the number of film spools being exhibited in the show window of the Cassaday drug store. He had guessed 2,862 while the actual count was 2,855.



Mrs. Ed Dustman and daughter were driving a horse and buggy at Arch Avenue and Grant Street when the pony became unmanageable and collided with a Stark Electric car going south. The pony ran north, dragging Mrs. Dustman, who was badly bruised but uninjured. The daughter had remained in her seat in the buggy.



75 Years Ago (1944)



Tech. Sgt. William S. Devine, an engineer and tail gunner on a B-17, was listed as missing in action over Germany since July 29. The former Alliance resident whose parents lived in the 100 block of Norman Avenue, was one of the first U.S airmen to land in Russia while on bombing missions.



David I. Mainwaring, 49, proprietor of a grocery and sporting goods store, suddenly died at his home in the 900 block of South Webb Avenue due to a heart attack.



George F. Davison, who was a member of the Alliance Police Department for 20 years before serving as a security guard at the Mount Union Bank for five years, died at the age of 49. A native of Maryland, he had lived in Alliance for 28 years. He had been a baseball manager for several teams, including an Eagles team that won the city pennant two years in a row for 1943 and 1944.



Pfc. Arland L. Van Camp, a graduate of Sebring McKinley High and resident of North Benton, had been awarded the Combat Infantry Badge while serving in Italy with the Fifth Army Forces. He was a member of the 45th Division, which held a presidential citation for saving Anzio.



50 Years Ago (1969)



State Fire Marshal Samuel T. Sides upheld an order by Alliance Fire Chief Karl Held that the Lexington Hotel in downtown Alliance was a fire hazard and had to be repaired or torn down within 30 days.



A 20,000 gallon fuel storage tank, believed to be the largest in the area, was set in the ground at the Landmark Co. in the 1100 block of West Ely Street. The tank, 36 feet long and 12 feet high, was to be used for a high octane, low sulfur content diesel fuel produced for farm tractors and construction machinery.



25 Years Ago (1994)



Lt. Brent Carlson and his wife, Lt. Janice Carlson, assumed their duties as the new commanders of the Alliance Salvation Army. It was the couple’s first command after serving as assistant officers in Canton.



Ground was broken on Klinger Avenue for the Orchard Grove Apartments, the first Farmers Home Administration farm labor apartment complex in the state of Ohio.