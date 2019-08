Dorothy Sloan of Ashland will be celebrating her 95th birthday on Aug. 18.



She currently lives at Lutheran Village and is a lifelong Ashland resident and was married to David Sloan for 66 years.



She has four children: Diann Smetzer, Debbie Bowman, Dixie Miller and Dave Sloan. She also has 16 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren and 25 great-great-grandchildren.