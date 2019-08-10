100 Years Ago (1919)



D.M. Heastand, county sealer of weights and measures and one of the best-known men in Alliance, died at his home in the 600 block of East Market Street at the age of 58 from a complication of troubles. Born in Homeworth, he worked as a salesman in a general store in North Georgetown for two years before moving to Alliance around 1887. He took a position in the carpet and mercantile of Samuel Katzenstein and was affiliated with that firm for 30 years before becoming the sealer of weights and measures in Stark County in 1917.



Alliance’s Valentine D’Blascio was among the 19 discharged soldiers granted citizenship papers in Canton under an act that waived the period of residence and fee for naturalization for servicemen who served out their time of enlistment and were honorably discharged.



It was announced that Harry Maxwell, a conductor on the Stark Electric Railroad who weighed 215 pounds, was to wrestle Al Wayne, the Indiana champion from Indianapolis who weighed 235 pounds, at the Romanian hall in Salem.



Isreal & Reber sold their general store in Damascus to Jesse Pettit, long identified in the grocery business as a clerk. Isreal & Reber planned to devote their attention to the motor car trade and conduct a garage and repair shop.



75 Years Ago (1944)



Dr. Charles Hurd Ross, 76, a physician who lived in Alliance for 37 years, died at the age of 76 at his home in the 300 block of East Broadway.



Robert J. McGowan, an Alliance High grad, was awarded his wings and commission of second lieutenant at Williams Field in Arizona.



Alliance soldier Michael Molnar had been awarded an Air Medal and oak leaf cluster for his part as a radio operator and gunner in raids on Tarawa and Wake Island. In one bombing mission, his plane was attacked by 30 Japanese zeroes and was hit badly, but managed to get out of enemy range before being forced to make a crash landing at sea.



Lt. Richard F. Theribault, 28, bombardier on Liberator, was awarded an Air Medal.



Pfc. Kenneth C. Rickard was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge.



Alliance grad John S. Williamson had been promoted to sergeant in the Army Air Force.



Richard Keeler, a Beloit soldier who had worked as a welder at Babcock and Wilcox, earned his wings as a pilot and was commissioned a second lieutenant.



50 Years Ago (1969)



As police in Los Angeles searched for the killer of actress Sharon Tate and four others (which later turned out to be Charles Manson and his "family"), two women signed affidavits that placed two more charges on the 17-year-old male being held in the slaying of Mary Mack. The Webb Avenue teen was also charged with the rape of a 49-year-old woman and molesting a 27-year-old woman.



A 6-inch green and white souvenir butter plate designed by Gene Cunin was introduced to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Carnation City Festival. The plate was manufactured by Royal China in Sebring.