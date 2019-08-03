Our family would like to publicly thank members of the Triple Nickel Honor Guard for their final salute service at our father’s memorial.



Our special thanks and appreciation go out to Triple Nickel members Arch Fuller, Johnny Bevins, Tom Loy, Jerry Sword, Russ Davidson, Keith Chambers, Lloyd Boyer, Larry Watson, Al Todd, Charles LePold and Mark Sidle for their continued service and sacrifice of precious time to volunteer on a Saturday to perform a final act of respect to our father.



The military rites performed by the Triple Nickel Honor Guard at our father’s memorial service were a very meaningful and touching experience that we will always remember.



The Anthony DalPra family



Deb and Randy Elser



Veronica and Dennis Derflinger



Jane and Tony DalPra