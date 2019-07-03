The glowing eyes and long, bumpy snout poking above the waterline certainly look real enough.



But the alligator in the pond next to the Greater Akron Motorcycle Club is nothing to be alarmed about, a concerned passerby found out Tuesday.



Lexi Sabo, who snapped a photograph and reached out to authorities, was relieved to learn from Cuyahoga Falls police after reaching out to authorities that the unusual sight was just a concrete sculpture of a gator.



"Oh my gosh, that is very annoying," Sabo wrote in an email to the Beacon Journal after spotting the beast along Riverview Road near the Smith Road roundabout in the Merriman Valley.



It's not the first such scare in local waters this year, though; a fake alligator in a pond off Killian Road in Springfield Township similarly threw motorists for a loop in late April.



And while the Ohio wilderness is not a natural habitat for alligators, real encounters with the reptiles and similar-looking caimans happen from time to time when pet owners dump them into bodies of water or flush them down the toilet.