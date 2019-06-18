PAINESVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A man accused of pulling an iguana from under his shirt and throwing it at an Ohio restaurant manager has been found competent to face trial on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and animal cruelty.



Arnold Teeter also agreed to surrender the injured lizard in exchange for being released from custody under GPS monitoring.



The animal suffered a fractured leg and had been in protective custody after the April confrontation at a Perkins Restaurant in Painesville, roughly 30 miles northeast of Cleveland. The iguana initially was thought to need surgery but healed enough to avoid that.



The 49-year-old Madison man pleaded not guilty to the resulting charges. Authorities haven’t said what provoked the attack.



A message seeking comment was left Tuesday for Teeter’s attorney.