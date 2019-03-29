Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.



— Cuyahoga Falls —



Theft



Meats stolen from store: A Howe Avenue store manager reported that an unknown male left the store without paying for shrimp, steak, and other meats totaling approximately $300 in value March 24.



Man arrested at store: A 29-year-old Barberton man was charged with misdemeanor theft after a Howe Avenue store employee reported the man tried to fraudulently return merchandise and tried to leave the store without paying for merchandise March 22, with all of the items totaling nearly $470 in value.



Shoes taken from home: A Prange Drive woman reported March 20 that someone took three pairs of shoes totaling about $485 in value from her home since early January.



Ink cartridges stolen: A Buchholzer Boulevard store employee reported that an unknown male concealed ink cartridges totaling nearly $1,450 in value under his clothing and left the store without paying for them March 18.



Landlord’s ladder stolen: A Merline Street man reported March 17 that someone took his landlord’s 30-foot, approximately $400 ladder from outside the man’s apartment during the previous couple of days.



Bumper taken off vehicle: A Victoria Street man reported March 16 that someone stole his vehicle’s front bumper while the vehicle was parked on the street in front of his home since the previous evening. Police said the license plate that had been on the bumper was later found.



Menacing



Road rage incident reported: A Tallmadge man and woman reported that an unidentified man threatened them during a road rage incident March 22. They said that while they were traveling in a vehicle on Tallmadge Road at about 4 p.m., a car pulled in front of them, nearly striking their vehicle. As they approached Davis Avenue, the car in front suddenly stopped and the driver got out and screamed at them. He then jumped onto their car’s hood, began hitting the windshield and demanded they get out of the car so that he could assault them. He then got off the hood, went to the passenger window, and screamed and spit before returning to his car and driving away after the Tallmadge man called police. The woman said she believed the man may have been under the influence of something because of his erratic behavior and he was sweating profusely. Police said there was no visible damage to the vehicle.



Burglary



Electronics stolen from apartment: A Hardman Drive woman reported someone entered her apartment and stole two television sets, a laptop computer, two tablet computers, a sound board, a smart watch, a wifi router and two cable boxes totaling about $1,900 in value during the afternoon or early evening March 22. A police report did not say whether there was forced entry. Police said they are investigating.



Identity fraud



Woman discovers fraudulent loans: A 4th Street woman reported March 21 that while applying for a credit card, she discovered someone had used her personal information to take out a home loan and three car loans in unspecified amounts since November 2016.



Criminal mischief



Feces found property: An Olympic Street man reported March 19 that someone threw a large amount of dog feces onto his property since the beginning of the year.



Suspect ran away: A Hathaway Drive man reported someone rang his doorbell several times and banged on the door before running away at about 11 p.m. March 17.