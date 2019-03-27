The Junior Women’s Club of Barnesville met Wednesday, Feb. 20 at First United Methodist Church of Barnesvillle. The program was on the Abba’s Heart Ministries’ orphanage in Africa. There were nine present for the presentation and meal of soup, salad, and dessert.



The club will meet Wednesday, March 20 at First United Methodist Church at 6:30 p.m. The program will be presented by Steve Clark on CPR and medical emergencies. The meal will be served by the Education Committee. Any questions, please call Beth Orr at 740-425-4112.