Hudson Kiwanis Baseball is scheduled to begin offering online registration Feb. 1 for players, ages 5-18.



As in previous years, only online registrations and payments will be accepted. Register at hudsonkiwanis.com.



The deadline is March 1 and placement for registrations after that date will not be guaranteed.



To manage a team or help coach, a manager/coach application must be completed. Umpire applications also are available for players, ages 11-18.