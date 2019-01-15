CANTON — Coach Bob Podges is fond of saying defense is what Stow-Munroe Falls girls basketball is best at.



Although there have been some tweaks to the Bulldogs’ "pack line" system this winter, Stow has suffocated their opponents in 2019 — and Massillon Jackson felt the brunt of that defense Tuesday.



In a rare afternoon matinee game at the Canton Memorial Civic Center, Stow’s defense overwhelmed Jackson, leading to a 49-28 win. Stow improved to 9-2 on the season, while Jackson dropped to 10-5.



"We’ve adapted our defense so we get out on people a bit more and not just sit back," Podges said. "Offensively, I think we did a better job getting out to run. Both teams are very good defensively."



Both Podges and Jackson coach Anthony Butch acknowledged playing at the Civic Center takes some getting used to in terms of shooting.



"The Civic Center is definitely one of the toughest places to shoot," Butch said. "With their defensive pressure and the turnovers we had, that’s not how you’re going to win ball games."



One key statistic for Stow: Jackson had 28 points in the game while committing 29 turnovers.



Both teams were ice cold shooting-wise in the first half, as Jackson led 8-5 after one quarter.



Stow found its range a bit more in the second quarter, but only led 16-12 at the half, despite holding the Polar Bears without a field goal in the second quarter.



Podges acknowledged that the first team to put an offensive run together would win the game.



"Fortunately, we were the ones to do it," Podges said.



After a layup by Jackson’s Kerianne Diese, Stow unleashed an 11-0 run, keyed by multiple steals and some nice cuts to the basket.



Keying the run for Stow was senior point guard Lexi Petit, who had her best game of the season. Petit finished with 18 points and was a constant terror on defense.



"She’s gotten stronger over the last month," Podges said. "It’s very good to see Lexi getting back to the way she was."



"The last month I haven’t had any pain in my knee," Petit said. "I think all of us seniors wanted to play well here today, because of what happened last time we played here."



At the end of the third quarter, Jackson tried to answer by turning to a full-court press. With Petit on the bench due to fouls, Diese keyed a 7-0 run to close the gap to 30-23 after three quarters.



Diese led Jackson with 10 points.



It turned out to be a temporary respite. Stow guard Lilee Carlson hit three layups — one of which led to an and-one situtation — which keyed a 13-0 run for the Bulldogs to start the fourth quarter.



Carlson finished with 13 points after missing several layups in the first half.



"Lilee has a non-stop motor," Petit said.



Petit also nailed a pair of 3-pointers in fourth quarter as Stow outscored Jackson 19-5 in the final eight minutes.



"With the makeup of our team, it’s hard to play from eight or 10 points behind," Butch said. "We lost to the better team today. They’re senior-led and Bob does a great job with them."



Senior Forward Lizzy Stefanov added 10 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for the Bulldogs.



Podges lauded both Stefanov and junior Kira Philpot for their defense in the game.



"Kira had a great game," Podges said. "We asked them to guard smaller players and they did a great job."