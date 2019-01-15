Several Hudson athletes were honored at The Touchdown Club of Greater Akron’s 78th annual Fall Sports Banquet of Champions Monday at Guy’s Party Center.



The boys cross country team was honored for capturing its second consecutive Division I state title.



Head coach Mark McConnell was named the boys cross country Coach of the Year.



Other distance runners who received awards were Adam Beucler, Andrew Goldslager, Lucas Lay, Evan Manley, Kenny McCaughey and Jacob Russo.



Jenn David was named the Golfer of the Year for the second consecutive year. Head coach JT Goodson was named the girls golf Coach of the Year. Also honored was girls golfer Meaghan Grant.



Other award winners included girls cross country runners Brenna Beucler and Emmaline Hannan; soccer players Ryan Sarkisian and Jordan Manley; golfer Ben Basta, football player Quinten Howell and volleyball player Lindsay Sadler.