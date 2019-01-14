The host Western Reserve Academy wrestling team improved to 2-2 on the season after posting a 45-30 victory over Kiski (Pa.) Saturday.



Manzona Bryant (152 pounds), Matt Randazzo (182), Tim Zamarro (195), Roman LaBrosse (220) and Arthur Johnson (heavyweight) each had pins and Chase Ressler (170) also won for the Pioneers.



"This was a good win against a solid team and a long-standing rival," Reserve head coach John Gordon said. "I’m proud of the boys, the way they represent Reserve and their commitment to continuous improvement."