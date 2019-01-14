The Western Reserve Academy boys swimming and diving team suffered its first loss of the season.



The boys were defeated by host Kiski (Pa.) 123-91 at the Interstate Preparatory School League meet Saturday in Saltsburg, Pennsylvania.



Also competing was Linsly (West Virginia), which scored 81 points. As a result of Saturday’s meet, Reserve is 7-1 on the season.



WRA touched the wall first in four events.



Michael McKeithen won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 8.99 seconds and the 100 butterfly in 56.09 seconds.



He also joined Will Downing, Ethan Audia and Brandt Aker on the winning 200 freestyle relay team (1:36.89).



Downing captured the Pioneers’ other victory in the 100 freestyle (52.48). He added a second place in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.2).



Josh Rogers took second in the 500 freestyle (6:05.04) and the 100 backstroke (1:07).



Also capturing second was Audia in the 50 freestyle (25.06).



The girls dropped to 2-5 after losing to Linsly 104-64.



Maggie Corl picked up Reserve’s lone win in the 50 freestyle (27.52). She also placed second in the 100 freestyle (1:02.06).



Abigail Richardson was the runner-up in the 200 freestyle (2:26.95) and the 500 freestyle (6:42.24) and Chelsea Dodson took second in the 100 butterfly (1:17.52) and third in the 200 IM (2:40.81).



Others who fared well for WRA were Annie Cui in the 100 backstroke (second, 1:13.53) and Trinity Refosco in the 50 freestyle (third, 29.69).