Sometimes you simply just have to tip your hat.



Those were some of the thoughts of Twinsburg girls basketball coach Jess Mazanetz after the Tiger were upended 54-45 by visiting Cuyahoga Falls Saturday in a Suburban League National Conference game.



Mazanetz attempted to use some different looks and about four different athletes defending red-hot Falls standout Chelsea Huffman.



It did not matter.



The 5-foot-10 Huffman exploded for 38 points. It broke the school record of 37 points, set by Keely Feeman in 1984.



It was a game that featured two of the area's hottest offensive players — Twinsburg guard Alana Ellis and Huffman.



Huffman pumped in 23 second half points against the Tigers, hit critical free throws down the stretch, and tied a career-high with five 3-pointers.



If it wasn't enough, Huffman also defended Ellis at times, snagged eight rebounds and had four assists.



"She [Huffman] had a heck of a game and I thought that we did a pretty good job on her," said Mazanetz, who used senior forwards Kyndall Hill and Briana Jones, plus Ellis to defend the Falls standout.



In her last four games, Huffman is averaging 33 points a contest.



Falls (7-6), now 4-3 in the Suburban League National Conference, has been playing its best basketball recently. On Dec. 1, Twinsburg beat Falls 61-37.



Twinsburg fell to 5-7 overall and 4-4 in the league.



"We didn't want to take Falls lightly coming in because they had been coming along very nicely," said Mazanetz.



"I thought Falls executed their game plan very well and at the end of the game, our execution just was not there," she added.



With 5:08 left in the third quarter, guard Jada Austin hit a layup to tie the game 22-22 off a 5-0 Tiger run.



Then a layup by Ellis gave Twinsburg a 28-27 lead that was extended to 31-29 when Austin buried a triple off a feed by guard Faith Gregory with 2:24 left in the third.



However, Falls went on a 6-0 spurt as Huffman leaned in the paint to convert a nifty finger roll lay-in to give Falls a 35-31 lead with 16.9 ticks left in the third.



Ellis, who finished with 24 points, was limited to just two buckets in the fourth period, but had an offensive rebound hoop cut the lead to 35-33 as the buzzer sounded.



Falls wing Raygan Corrigall had a tough shooting night, but drilled a huge trey for her first points of the game to give Falls a 43-40 lead with 3:07 left in the game.



It was a possession that saw Falls grab four offensive boards to sting the hosts because Corrigall then hit a layup to make it 45-42 with 2:04 left.



After a missed layup by Twinsburg, Black Tiger Emma Brustoski scored a layup off an inbounds pass to push the lead to 47-42 with 1:35 remaining.



"There were just some things that we didn't execute and at times, our shot selection wasn't great," said Mazanetz.



The Tigers battled back and with 1:23 left, Ellis drained a 3-point bomb to cut it to 47-45.



Those would be the last points that Twinsburg would score as Falls finished on a 7-0 run.



Austin had 11 points and seven boards to support Ellis.



Jones has made big strides on the glass as she had 10 rebounds, plus added four points and two blocked shots.



Adding five caroms and two steals was Hill (two points). Senior Brittany Williams and junior Alex Walker each added two points.



Twinsburg only forced 10 turnovers against Falls, which was aided by the 5-foot-7 Brustoski, who defended Ellis and added four points, seven boards, and two thefts.



Late in the first half and into the second half, the Tigers attempted to spread the floor and use their speed to score in half court sets, but Falls held its own as their confidence swelled.