It may have been the Tallmadge wrestling team’s best chance to get a conference win under its belt.



Unfortunately, that was not the case due to matters the Blue Devils’ couldn’t control.



Understrength Tallmadge suffered a nail-biting 42-40 loss to host Kent Roosevelt last Thursday.



With the loss, the Blue Devils dropped to 0-5 in the Suburban League American Conference.



Tallmadge as missing five starters due to injuries or illnesses. As a result, the Blue Devils gave up six forfeits.



The good news was Tallmadge won seven of its wrestled matches. The Blue Devils also had six pins.



Those pins came from seniors Richie Eyre (170 pounds) and Sam Whitehurst (heavyweight) and juniors Josh Heatwall (126 pounds), Jesse Kanatzar (182), Jake Spataro (195) and Ben Blankenship (220).



Freshman Gus Fortseras (132) earned a major decision as well.



"We can't control injuries and illnesses, but we can control what goes on the mat," Blue Devils head coach Jason Shaw said. "Our guys did that exceptionally well. Kent won one match and got the win and we can live with that."