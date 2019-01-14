It was a flurry of goals on the ice that never really stopped.



Twinsburg's ice hockey team exploded for a season high in scoring with a 15-5 win over Bay Village in Garfield Heights Saturday.



"The goals came early and often and both teams struggled defensively," said Twinsburg head coach Jim DiRosa.



Just 19 seconds into the game Bay scored, but the Tigers had more firepower.



"We didn't have a lot of energy from the start and Bay capitalized on their scoring chances early on," said the Tiger mentor.



Sophomore forward Ian Lashua and freshman defender Cassie Whitelaw posted career games for youthful Twinsburg.



"Cassie [Whitelaw] got the first goals of her career," said an excited DiRosa, after the win.



Whitelaw ended up with three goals and an assist in the victory.



"Ian Lashua also got his first goal tonight," said DiRosa, of Lashua, who also had one assist.



Gifted sophomore Anthony Sciarabba had four goals and two assists to pace a deep Tiger offensive attack.



Troy Sutliff and Travis Poznik each had two goals and one assist. Sutliff is a veteran senior while Poznik is a junior.



Senior forward Dylan Smith and junior forward-center Antonio Bennardo each had big games with one goal and a career high four assists.



Carson Sayavich had a goal and the senior also had two feeds while senior goaltender Hannah Zochowski had 17 saves in the nets for the Tigers.



Freshman Cody Preston added three assists, senior Jason Buell had two, plus junior Nick Whitelaw had one as did sophomores Colby Smith and Andrew Henderson.



Twinsburg also grinded out a physical 4-3 win over host Nordonia at Gilmour Academy Jan. 6.



"This was an important two points in the league for us," said DiRosa. "Nordonia plays a physical game and our team played tough."



"We skated with a lot of energy from the start, playing strong in our defensive zone," he added. "I though Hannah (Zochowski) had a strong game in the net, stopping several quality shots down the stretch."



In upcoming action, the Tigers host rival Aurora Friday and hosts Elyria Catholic Saturday.