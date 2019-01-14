Continuing to show improvement, the Twinsburg boys and girls bowling teams are looking to get even better for the stretch drive of the regular season.



Coached by Anthony Byrd, both Tiger teams have had to do battle in the challenging Suburban League this winter.



Twinsburg's boys are 7-2 overall and 4-2 in the Suburban League. The young Lady Tigers girls' team is 2-6 in all matches and 0-5 in the league.



In a home match against Chagrin Falls Kenston at Roseland Lanes, the girls fought against a loaded Bomber squad (8-0) and lost 2,059-1,789.



Kenston won the first game 777-714 and the second game win was 826-605. Twinsburg won the third Baker game 181-134.



The Tiger boys registered a 2,564-2,092 win over the Bombers with wins of 1,085-856 and 953-778. Twinsburg won the Baker games 191-147, 159-143, and 176-167.



Twinsburg's boys were paced by Josh Kormanec, who had a strong 507 series.



In league action, Twinsburg lost to a strong Hudson girls bowling team in a 1,977-1,588 at the Sto-Kent Family Entertainment Center in Stow. Hudson outscored Twinsburg 496-321 in the Baker games.



For the boys, the Tigers were victors over the Explorers by a count of 2,502-2,001 in the Jan. 8 match.



"I think we had a little rust after not having a match for two weeks because of semester exams and winter break," explained Byrd, of the recent stretch and the start of 2019.



Kormanec bowled a big-time second game as he rolled a 269. He had a 186 in the first game against Hudson.



"Josh led the Tigers with a 455 series," said Byrd.



A state-placer last year, Kaleb East had games of 206 in each outing against the Explorers.



East is the leading bowler in the league with a 235.1 average and a 300 game. Kormanec is at 204.6 in the league.



Having a strong presence was veteran James Pope, who had games of 203 and 213. Pope is averaging 193.0. Kameron East (194.4) had games of 175 and 195 against Hudson.



Other contributors for the boys are Tommy McMullen (171.3 in the league) and Riley Wilson (170.8).



For the girls, Lauryn Clark bowled a season best of 172 against Hudson.



In addition, season bests were also turned in by Madison Rocco and Alia Bridges. Rocco had a 154 and Bridges rolled a 129.



Shae Girod also had a solid 140 game for the Lady Tigers in the loss.



On the year in the league, Cassie Burgess is averaging 146.1. Burgess had a strong 2017-18 campaign and has experience.



Burgess led Twinsburg in the match against Hudson with a 316 series.



"Cassie led the ladies against Hudson," offered Byrd.



Emily Vannoy owns a 139.5 league average, followed by Clark 132.7, Girod 127.3, Bridges 118.8, Abbie Dines 114.0, and Rocco 106.1.



"We have a very busy week, with two conference matches and the G-Men Classic Tournament," noted Byrd, of a hectic slate that also included a match against Nordonia Jan. 14 that final results were not available as of press time.



Twinsburg hosts Cuyahoga Falls Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Roseland. The boys compete at the Garfield G-Men Classic Saturday at Sky Lanes in Garrettsville, while the girls at the G-Men Classic Sunday