The Nordonia boys basketball team came close to a 5-4 overall record and a 4-2 Suburban League National Conference mark.



But two tight defeats to conference rivals North Royalton Jan. 8 and Twinsburg Friday dropped the Knights to 3-6 overall and 2-4 in the conference.



The loss to North Royalton was at home and came by 69-67 in overtime.



Nordonia was up 59-56 with eight seconds left in regulation.



"One of their kids did a 180 and threw up a 37-foot shot while being double teamed, and it went in, forcing overtime," said a perplexed Knights head coach Matt Cash. "Then we had a shot at the end of overtime with five seconds left, but the ball got tipped on the inbounds pass, and we didn’t get a shot off."



Nordonia led 22-15 after one quarter, 29-27 at halftime and 44-39 after three quarters.



"We got off to a good start," Cash said. "We were hitting our shots. Our inside game was good. We just didn’t do the little things at the end that ended up costing us."



Leading the way for Nordonia was senior guard Evan Wiehe, who scored 17 points.



"Evan got hot from three-point range in the fourth quarter. He’s been shooting the ball well," said Cash. "He made two free throws to extend our lead to three points before their kid hit the 37-footer to tie it."



Junior center Robert Watson scored 14 points and had eight rebounds.



"Robert is starting to come on," the coach said. "He’s starting to practice a lot harder, which is earning him playing time. He dominated in the post. He’s still a little rough around the edge, so he’s got a lot to work on, but we’re expecting his improvement to continue. He’s got a lot of talent."



Senior guard Jordan Jones scored 11 points and had nine rebounds.



"Jordan is very athletic," said Cash. "He struggled with his shot at the beginning of the season, but it’s starting to fall now. He played great defense, too."



Senior forward Robby Levak scored seven points.



Nordonia’s loss to Twinsburg came on the road by a 52-49 score. The Knights had a chance to tie the score near the end of the game.



"It was 51-49 with about eight seconds left," Cash said. "We drew up a play, and we got a great drive to the hoop by [senior guard] Julius Jones [Jordan’s brother], but the ball just didn’t fall. Twinsburg got the rebound, and we fouled them right away. They made one of two free throws, so they were up 52-49.



"We got the ball across half court and had a couple shots. Jordan got fouled as he shot the three, but they called it on the floor. Then we took it out of bounds again, and Evan’s three-point attempt went off the front rim."



The score was tied 14-14 after the first quarter. Nordonia was up 25-24 at the half. The Knights were down 40-38 after the third quarter.



"The kids played hard, but the biggest difference was free throws," said Cash. "Twinsburg was 20-of-27 from the line, and we were 4-of-7."



Sophomore Joel Jones, Jordan’s and Julius’ brother, scored 14 points.



"Joel is coming on strong," the coach said. "He had a great game. He defended Twinsburg’s best player and held him to two field goals and 12 points. He did a great job defensively.



"He’s starting to settle down with the basketball. As a sophomore, coming in and playing varsity, the game was a little bit fast for him at first. But now it’s slowing down for him."



Wiehe scored 10 points and Julius Jones had eight points.



Jordan Jones scored seven points and had five rebounds, while Watson contributed five points.



Nordonia is scheduled to play at Brunswick Tuesday before hosting National Conference rival Wadsworth Friday. Both games are set to start at 7:30 p.m.



The Knights are scheduled to host Parma Valley Forge Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and then travel to Akron Firestone next Tuesday at 7 p.m.