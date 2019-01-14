For three of the quarters of their Suburban League boys basketball game Jan. 8 at Hudson’s Ray "Buck" Hyser Gymnasium, Twinsburg and Hudson went toe to toe.



The visiting Tigers had the advantage in the first quarter taking a 19-16 lead. Hudson took the second period by a 17-15 count and fourth quarter with a 19-17 edge.



However in the third quarter, Twinsburg pitched a shutout, holding the Explorers scoreless while taking that frame 15-0. That eight minute stretch was enough to lift the Tigers to a 66-42 victory.



Twinsburg then kept the momentum going with a 52-49 home win over Nordonia Friday.



With the wins, Twinsburg moved to 10-1 overall and 6-1 in the National Conference.



"Unfortunately over the last two seasons we have had the same exact thing happen where we have had one bad quarter against this team. Last year, we won three of the quarters but the one we lost, we got drilled," Hudson coach Jeff Brink said. "The bottom line is you can’t lose quarters 15-0. When you’re playing a good team you can’t afford a 0-15 quarter."



During that stretch the Explorers went 0-6 from the floor, were out-rebounded 5-2 and turned the ball over five times. The visitors converted 6-8 shots in the third including a 3-3 effort on three pointers.



For the game, Twinsburg shot a sizzling 63 percent from the floor overall (24-38) and 6-12 on threes. They also converted 11-15 free throws in the fourth quarter to squelch any comeback attempts by the Explorers. Hudson, which dropped its second game in a row to dip to 7-3, 3-3 hit over 50 percent for the seventh straight game. The Explorers hit 57 percent (21-37) for the game.



"The third quarter was the difference," Twinsburg coach Phil Schmook agreed. "One, didn’t make careless plays on the offensive end. Two, we were under control on the offensive end and three, on the offensive end, we just made the easy play and didn’t try to make the difficult or spectacular play. On the defensive side, we guarded the guy with the basketball."



Schmook pointed to fundamentally sound basketball for that decisive third quarter where the Tigers created separation from a 34-33 lead at intermission.



Twinsburg’s six buckets in the third stanza were spread throughout its starting five.



Senior Ralph Campbell scored the first bucket of the third period on his way to a game-high 25-point night. Classmate Ryan Felberg, who ended with 11 points, hit a pair of three-pointers to lead the charge in the spurt.



Ken McElrath (six points) and Ethan Golnick (seven) each had a two-pointer in the quarter. The stanza also closed out with an exclamation mark for the visitors; on an inbound pass with 0.6 seconds on the clock senior Jared Young banked in a three-pointer at the buzzer. Young ended with five points.



"If we could put that into a box and have it forever we would be a super basketball team but the fourth quarter came and our defensive intensity dropped …we let them back in the game," Schmook added.



Hudson came on strong after the goose egg. A William Wallace three with 1:30 left closed the deficit to 59-52, but the hosts missed their last four shots while Campbell and company closed out the contest at the line.



"It’s tough to recoup from a 15-0 quarter but on the positive side I love the scrap and fight in the fourth," Brink said. "I thought we really came together. We got it within striking distance but they knocked down a couple clutch free throws."



Hudson forced six Tiger turnovers on the fourth as they picked up the defensive intensity on that end of the floor.



Campbell’s two foul shots with 1:21 left and two more from McElrath at the 43.6-second mark iced the win for Twinsburg.



"Ralph played really well for a decent amount of minutes," Schmook said of Campbell. "He also had some stretches where he played poorly. If he can just put together 30 minutes of playing at a decent speed the guy is the best player in the league. When he tries to do too much he hurts himself. But I’m proud of our guys."



The first half was a shootout as the two squads both tried to dictate tempo with full-court pressure. Twinsburg forced 12 turnovers in the half and Hudson seven. When Hudson beat the press they turned the opportunity into easy points.



The Explorers hit an incredible 74 percent in the half (14-19) but trailed by one (34-33) due to the turnovers; they ended the night with 21 while forcing 17 of their own.



Hudson took an early 13-6 lead and Martin had 12 points in the first period. Twinsburg clawed back with Campbell leading the way with ten points in the first frame. The Tigers went on a 13-3 run late in the first to take a 19-16 lead after one.



"I like the pace that the game opened up," Schmook noted. "I know they jumped on us 13-6 but I wanted to go up and down. The more chances we have to go up and down the more opportunity we have for easy baskets."