The Tallmadge girls basketball team suffered a heartbreaking defeat Monday on the road.



Thanks to a basket with 13 seconds left by Avery Robinson and a turnover by the Blue Devils in the final seconds, Ravenna earned a 59-57 victory.



Robinson finished with 14 points for the Ravens. Tallmadge’s Lizzie Bickar, who drained three 3-pointers, and Ravenna’s Lauren Calhoun, who made 10 of 12 foul shots, each had 20 points to lead the way.



Andreana Gotto added 17 points for the Blue Devils (4-10), who led by as many as nine in the third quarter. Jordyn Severns also buried a trio of 3-pointers to finish with 14 points for Tallmadge.