The manner in which the Nordonia boys swimming and diving team’s dual meet Friday at Suburban League National Conference rival Cuyahoga Falls ended was unique.



The Knights trailed the Black Tigers by just one point, 77-76, heading into the final event — the 400-yard freestyle relay.



There was one problem: Cuyahoga Falls had no 400 freestyle relay team.



"By the way Cuyahoga Falls laid out their schedule for the meet, they didn’t have a team for that event," said Nordonia head coach Mike Martin. "They laid it out how they thought was best for them. I was shocked that they didn’t have a 400 freestyle relay team to line up.



"My guess is they did not expect our Dom Dasher in the 200 freestyle and our Timmy Tomkovicz in the 500 freestyle, because they hadn’t been in those events all season. A lot of the time, we don’t even swim anyone in those events."



So since there was no opponent to swim against, why did Nordonia’s 400 freestyle relay team even bother to swim the event?



"If we’d have gotten disqualified for some reason, Cuyahoga Falls would’ve beat us 77-76," Martin explained. "So we had to swim it, and we had to finish without getting disqualified."



So Dasher and Tomkovicz joined freshman Sean Fulton and Jake Horwath to swim the 400 freestyle relay with no opponent. They made it through without getting disqualified with a time of 4 minutes, 16.68 seconds, giving the Knights an 84-77 victory. It was Nordonia boys’ first of the season in five dual meets.



"Our team is very similar to Cuyahoga Falls’ team," said Martin. "We have about seven guys, and they have about nine guys. So, I thought it would be a pretty good matchup."



In the win over Cuyahoga Falls Dasher, Tomkovicz and sophomore Robert Wright all won two individual events.



Dasher won the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:03.46 and the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:04.65. Horwath finished third (1:21.59) in the latter.



Tomkovicz won the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:27.16 and the 200 individual medley with a clocking of 2:08.80. Fulton placed third (2:41.89) in the latter.



Wright won the 50 freestyle with a time of 26.61 and the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:00.58.



"Every time Dom lines up, you just assume he’s going to win," Martin said. "He works hard all week, he works hard in the offseason. He consistently wins for us.



"The 500 freestyle was a new event for Timmy. He hadn’t swam it all season. He was just steady from start to finish. It was a good, strong effort. He’s really good in the 200 IM, so we figured he’d win that event.



"Robert knew we were counting on him to score some big points for us, knowing that we moved Dom and Timmy into some other races because they were going to have the Northeast Classic the next day. And he rose to the challenge. He did a great job."



Senior Jason Lewicki won the one-meter diving with a score of 176.40. Senior Tyler Mosher finished second (148.43) and sophomore Joey Wahl was third (147.15).



"The big difference in the meet was our divers," said the coach. "They scored big points for us. Those guys have been pretty steady all year, and they really stepped up. They did a great job."



Dasher, Mosher, Wright and Tomkovicz combined to win the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:41.95.



Fulton finished third (1:15.62) in the 100 butterfly and sophomore Sean Garvey took third (1:30.08) in the 100 breaststroke.



"Sean Fulton, Sean Garvey and Jake really did a nice job stepping up, filling in where Dom and Timmy would normally swim," Martin said. "They did a great job for us getting us points where we needed points."



The Nordonia girls team defeated Cuyahoga Falls 111-72, also improving to 1-4 in dual meets.



"We were close in the league meet with each other, so we knew it was going to be a battle," said Martin, also the girls head coach. "I’m really excited about the girls team because they get a little better each week. We have to continue to do that."



Sophomore Grace Weber won the one-meter diving with a score of 162.08. Senior Harley Bodziony finished third (154.28).



"Grace followed up a great performance in the league meet with another great performance," Martin said. "She’s young still. I think all we need to do for both her and Harley is increase the degree of difficulty a little bit, and I think they’ll both be in really good shape when we get to sectionals."



Senior Emma Kleismit won the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:18.42. Senior Renee Schlueter finished second, clocking in at 1:20.72.



Kleismit also finished second in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:17.59. Sophomore Autumn Westbrooks placed third (1:18.58).



Senior Taylor Coppedge finished second in both the 50 freestyle (28.56) and 100 breaststroke (1:26.20).



"We had some really good efforts from Taylor and Emma," said the coach.



Sophomore Caroline Orzechowski finished third (29.67) in the 50 freestyle, and Westbrooks was third (1:28.57) in the 100 breaststroke.



All three relay teams finished first.



Kleismit, Coppedge, Westbrooks and Orzechowski combined for a time of 2:13.42 in the 200 medley relay.



Kleismit, Westbrooks, Orzechowski and Coppedge joined forces for a time of 1:56.40 in the 200 freestyle relay.



Seniors Melanie Laviano and Hannah Hover and sophomores Sydney McIntyre and Gwen Putz combined for a time of 5:04.63 in the 400 freestyle relay.



Putz finished second in the 200 IM with a time of 2:55.79. McIntyre placed third (3:04.97).



Orzechowski finished second in the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:05.30. Laviano was third (1:06.88).



Senior Gina Fatica finished second in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:28.27. Laviano placed third (2:32.72).



Fatica finished second in the 500 freestyle with a clocking of 6:52.24. Senior Karli Konicek took third (6:58.19).



On Saturday, Dasher and Tomkovicz competed at the invite-only Northeast Classic.



The Northeast Classic took place at the University of Akron’s Ocasek Natatorium for the prelims and the C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton for the finals.



Tomkovicz finished 17th overall in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 53.70, breaking his own school record of 54.04 from earlier this season. He also competed in the 100 butterfly.



Dasher competed in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle.



Both the boys and girls teams are scheduled to take part in the Barberton Invitational Saturday at 1 p.m.