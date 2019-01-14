When a basketball team plays less than stellar in the first half but trails by only two points, that’s a good sign.



That is exactly what happened to the Nordonia girls basketball team Wednesday in a 45-37 victory at Suburban League National Conference rival North Royalton.



"North Royalton played us in a 2-3 zone defense, and we struggled with it," said Knights head coach Julie Buckler. "We were settling for things we don’t normally settle for, we were just throwing the ball all over the place. We were having a hard time with it."



On Saturday, Nordonia lost 58-33 at National Conference rival Wadsworth.



Even with its opening-half troubles against North Royalton, Nordonia actually led 14-13 after one quarter and trailed only 25-23 at halftime. The Knights tied the score 33-33 after three quarters.



"In the second half we buckled down and did some things that needed to be done," Buckler said. "In the fourth quarter we started to do some things the right way, and it turned the game around for us. Defensively, we did some good things, and offensively we took care of the ball and passed up some good shots for some great shots."



Leading the way for Nordonia were sophomore guard Hallie Majoros with 11 points and sophomore guard/forward Madison Cluse with 10 points.



"Hallie and Maddy stepped up when we needed them to," said Buckler. "Maddy played hard and positively impacted the game. Hallie helped take care of the ball when we needed the ball to be taken care of.



"[Junior guard] Dominique Evans got hurt in the second half, so Hallie pretty much ran the point for us and got us going in the right direction."



Freshman guard/forward Kennedy Syllaba scored 11 points, while Ella Gorta, her classmate, chipped in five points.



"Kennedy and Ella stepped up big time for us," Buckler said. "Ella may have only had five points, but it wasn’t necessarily her points that impacted the game. It was the overall play of her and Kennedy."



In the loss to Wadsworth, Nordonia was down 19-6 after the first quarter, 34-14 at the half and 44-25 after the third quarter.



"Wadsworth is very fundamental and a well-run team. They cover all their bases. They play hard all the time," said the coach. "They outrebounded us, especially on their offensive end.



"We just didn’t do the things we needed to do. We struggled executing the game plan. As a coach, it’s my job to prepare the girls for what’s to come, and I was feeling pretty good about the preparation beforehand, but we just couldn’t execute.



"We had a good start to the third quarter, but we just couldn’t continue it. It was not a good game."



Cluse scored 10 points.



"Maddy played hard," Buckler said. "She stepped up and did some things throughout the game, whether it was a rebound or a steal, especially in the third quarter."



Evans scored seven points and Majoros added six points.



Nordonia is scheduled to take a 6-8 overall record into a home game against Bedford Wednesday 7:30 p.m.



The Knights are set to carry a 4-4 National Conference mark into a home game against conference rival Hudson Saturday at 2:30 p.m.