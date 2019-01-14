The Hudson gymnastics team finished second with 137.275 points at the 19-team McGee Invitational Saturday at Dublin Coffman High School.



Mentor won the competition with 139.525 points and Olentangy Liberty placed third with 136.825 points.



"The girls still had a few falls, so we have yet to see their full potential," Explorers head coach Megan Mertz said. "They worked so hard this past week on bars and it showed as they were the highest scoring team on that event.



"If we can just clean everything up a little and put it all together, they will become a team to watch out for."



A total of 120 athletes participated. Julia Petty and Sydney DePompei led the way for Hudson.



Petty, a returning state qualifier, was the runner-up on the uneven parallel bars with a score of 9.2. She also placed seventh on vault (8.8) and ninth on the balance beam (8.55).



DePompei finished second on the beam with a score of 8.975, ninth on vault (8.65) and 19th on the floor exercise (8.5).



Laurel Gomersal added a fifth on vault (8.9) and a seventh on the bars (8.425) and Alyssa Bezdek placed eighth on the bars (8.4).



Sam Sigler was the Explorers’ lone all-around gymnast. She finished 18th with a score of 32.725.



Sigler captured 10th on the bars (8.3) and 18th on vault (8.1) and she finished tied for 12th on the floor (8.725)



Lina Ikhlef took 11th on the beam (8.5) and 20th on vault (8). She also finished in a tie for 12th on the floor (8.725).



Others who fared well for Hudson were Ava Guistino (bars, 14th, 8) and Josie Hall (vault, 17th, 8.15).