Training for the post season, the Twinsburg boys and girls swimming and diving teams just didn't have the depth to score a victory in recent meets against Chagrin Falls and Wadsworth.



However, the Tigers are heading in the right direction.



The boys lost 103-82 to visiting Chagrin Falls Friday. The girls fell 115-52.



Standout senior Mitch Govang broke the school record in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:00.62.



In addition, senior Colin Martin also had a school record against Chagrin on Senior Night.



Martin set his mark in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 21.58 seconds. He also won the 100 butterfly in 52.02 ticks over Chagrin.



Govang also won the 500 free in 4:56.26. Twinsburg also had superb showings in the 400-yard free relay and in the 200-yard medley relay.



Senior Brad Yates won the diving competition with a score of 230.10.



Jacob Atienza and Evan Bartel also excelled. Atienza had a fast time of 2:15.31 to place second in the 200 IM and Bartel was second in the 100 free in 52.17.



In girls' action, junior Madison Zelenka had a blazing fast time of 1:07.63 to win the 100 backstroke and placed second in the 100-yard breast stroke with a clocking of 1:15.33.



Veterans Katie McCoy and Allison Porach also performed well for the Lady Tigers.



McCoy touched second in the 100 free in 1:00.01 while Porach had a strong time of 1:06.35 to swim second in the 100-yard butterfly.



Piper Lash also secured runner-up honors for the Tigers in the diving with a score of 168.22.



Twinsburg's girls squad lost 109-76 to loaded Wadsworth in a Suburban League meet Wednesday in Twinsburg.



The boys fell 102-84 to the strong Grizzlies in the league meet.



In impressive fashion, Zelenka captured the 100-yard backstroke against Wadsworth with a clocking of 1:07.77 for the Lady Tigers.



Zelenka also swam in the winning 200-yard medley relay, which touched with a time of 2:04.87.



Seniors Brittany Bober, Porach and McCoy joined Zelenka on the victorious relay against the Grizzlies.



For the boys, Martin had some big wins against Wadsworth.



Martin won the 200 free with a time of 1:45.94 and the 500 free, touching in 4:55.38.



Senior PJ Blayney also was a winner as he registered a time of 1:12.04 to win the 100-yard breaststroke.



Govang won for the Tigers in the 50-freestyle race. Govang won with a time of 23.21 seconds.



Twinsburg hosts Western Reserve Academy on Wednesday at 6 p.m.



In league action, the Tigers compete at Hudson Saturday and at Nordonia on Jan. 25.