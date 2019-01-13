The Western Reserve Academy boys basketball team closed the 2018 portion of the season with a .333 winning percentage.



The Pioneers have batted a 1.000 thus far in 2019.



Host Reserve earned its third straight win after posting a come-from-behind 58-55 victory over Hunting Valley University in overtime Saturday at the Murdough Athletic Center gymnasium.



WRA trailed by 10 in the second half before rallying. Dorde Otasevic led the Pioneers with 20 points and Travis Wood scored 12 points and also had a crucial steal late in the game.



Ben Daugherty added 10 points and Evan Bongers hit a huge 3-pointer to spark Reserve’s comeback. Bongers also was a force defensively, according to WRA head coach Thomas Adams-Wall.