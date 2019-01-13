The Hudson girls and boys swimming and diving teams competed at the Northeast Classic Saturday at the University of Akron’s Ocasek Natatorium at C.T. Branin Natatorium.



The girls team finished third with 204 points. North Canton Hoover won the 48-team competition with 243 points and New Albany took second with 213 points.



The boys team finished 10th with 101 points. Dublin Jerome won the 42-team competition with 232 points and Hoover (215) and Bexley St. Charles (187.5) captured second and third, respectively.



"This was a chance for our kids to race some of the best in the state and we held our own," head coach Matt Davis said. "This meet gives us a chance to swim at the state meet pool as a trial run before the state tournament next month."



The girls 200-yard medley relay team of Lucy Reber, Paige McCormick, Maddie Hannan and Mackenzie DeWitt set a meet record with a first-place time of 1 minute, 45.15 seconds.



McCormick also set a meet record with a first-place clocking of 2:03.04 in the 200 individual medley.



The Explorers’ other victory came from Hannan, who placed first in the girls’ 200 freestyle in 1:51.91.



The following Hudson relays and individuals scored team points.



Girls



50 freestyle: DeWitt, second, 23.54



100 butterfly: DeWitt, third, 56.51; and Giovanna Cappabianca, fourth, 56.7



100 freestyle: Hannan, fifth, 52.57



200 freestyle relay: Hannan, McCormick, Cappabianca and DeWitt, second, 1:35.24



100 backstroke: McCormick, 10th, 57.26



100 breaststroke: Cappabianca, 10th, 1:04.59



400 freestyle relay: Cappabianca, Eliana Szabo, Gabrielle Loring and Reber, 10th, 3:36.93



Boys



200 medley relay: Caleb Tuckerman, Jay Johnson, Caleb Cosentino and Seth Baylor, ninth, 1:39.7



200 freestyle: Baylor, 13th, 1:47.89



100 butterfly: Johnson, ninth, 51.26



200 freestyle relay: Tuckerman, Cosentino, Tate Trattner and Baylor, ninth, 1:30.01



100 backstroke: Johnson, sixth, 52.86



100 breaststroke: Tuckerman, 10th, 1:01.22



400 freestyle relay: Johnson, Tuckerman, Cosentino and Trattner, third, 3:13.35



"We had a lot of great performances, but I was really pleased with junior Gabrielle Loring’s 200 IM at finals. She posted a really amazing time, winning the bonus final. Freshman Lucy Reber posted some personal bests in both the 200 free and 100 breast events.



"Seth Baylor continued his strong season with a blazing 200 free time of 1:47 and 55 seconds in the 100 fly. We have a few dual meets left over the next few weeks before we hit the tournament and we will have some tough decisions to make with our team. But we are looking forward to an amazing end-of-the-season run."