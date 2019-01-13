Members of Hudson Equestrian Center, Inc./Bochum Farm recently attended The Ohio Professional Horseman’s Association 2018 annual awards ceremony November 16 at Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights.



The girls were coached by Kim Cosma Segedy. Award recipients included Kayla Wheat and Marianna George.



Wheat was the champion of the children’s hunter pony and the children’s pony equitation on the flat riding Ben.



George’s horse, As You Wish, was named champion for the very green hunter. As You Wish was ridden by Samantha Cooper and George, who rode to becoming the reserve champion in low children’s equitation on the flat and sixth place in the low children’s hunter. George also rode Siesta to fourth place in children’s pony equitation on the flat.



Other notable achievements includes Emilia George, who received sixth place for short stirrup and fifth place for short stirrup equitation on the flat, and Hannah Sooy, who received a bronze level schooling award for walk/trot/canter cross rails and limit rider.



Ellen Malson’s horse, Nandino, received third place in the performance hunter. Nandino. Cooper and Joanna Malson, received fourth place in low adult jumper on Tronador.



For lessons, call Kim Segedy at 216-870-0667.