The Aurora boys swimming and diving team finished 30th with 14 points at the Northeast Classic Saturday at the University of Akron’s Ocasek Natatorium.



Dublin Jerome won the 42-team competition with 232 points.



Drew Albrecht scored all 14 points for the Greenmen with a fifth-place total of 415.15 points in the diving competition.



The girls team improved to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the Suburban League American Conference after earning a 90-75 victory over host Revere last Wednesday at Akron General Wellness Center-West in Akron.



The boys team dropped to 3-5 overall and 2-3 in the conference with a 94-76 loss.



The following Greenmen relays won and the following Aurora individuals placed in the top three.



Girls



200-yard medley relay: Olivia Pisano, Julia Brezovec, Maeve Russell and Molly Russell, 2 minutes, 5.48 seconds



200 freestyle: Lilly Bates, third, 2:32.62



200 individual medley: Sydney Manderbach, second, 2:52.88



50 freestyle: Brezovec, second, 28.2; and Jane Puzder, third, 29.22



100 butterfly: Izzy Leone, second, 1:13.55; and Laine Palko, third, 1:29.46



100 freestyle: Elizabeth Barto, second, 1:02.32



500 freestyle: Madeline Schmitt, first, 6:26.81



200 freestyle relay: Brezovec, Barto, Schmitt and Maeve Russell, 1:51.02



100 backstroke: Gabby Elsas, second, 1:13.81



100 breaststroke: Ava Lovell, first, 1:22.51



400 freestyle relay: Molly Russell, Schmitt, Barto and Pisano, first, 4:09.73



Boys



200 freestyle: John Bender, second, 2:11.03



200 IM: Alex Bailey, second, 2:21.13; and Jacob Good, third, 2:22.12



50 freestyle: Connor Zamary, second, 24.32



100 butterfly: Zamary, second, 1:02.05; and Alex Bailey, third, 1:04.42



100 freestyle: Jon Hybil, second, 56.55



500 freestyle: Bender, second, 6:07; and Jonah Markowitz, third, 6:37.34



200 freestyle relay: Zamary, Hybil, Kyle Reuhr and Nathan Meyer, first, 1:41.72



100 backstroke: Jacob Good, second, 1:03.4



100 breaststroke: Hybil, second, 1:12.93