Everyone who works in sports journalism starts out a fan and stays one, in one form or another — during their writing career.



Remain a fan of Ohio sports long enough and one gets a chance to see just about everything.



On Friday, one of the most positive stories one the Ohio sports came to fruition.



More than a year after it was announced the Columbus Crew of Major League Soccer was planning to move to Austin, Texas, an agreement was announced to keep the Crew in Columbus. Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam are among the group taking over the Crew’s ownership.



For me, the whole episode felt like history repeating itself — with the much better outcome for local fans.



Flash back to the fall of 1995. During my freshman year at college, I was greeted by a Raiders fan who boasted the unthinkable: The Browns were leaving Cleveland for Baltimore.



After almost putting that Raiders fan in the bushes, I watched ESPN to find the unthinkable was true.



Having known the difference between the Browns and the Steelers before I knew the difference between "A" and "B," the news stuck me like learning of a death in the family.



Of course, Cleveland didn’t take the sucker punch lying down. Because of the timing of Modell’s move, his franchise couldn’t be kept in Cleveland after 1995. However, a consortium of local politicians, business owners and fans were able force the NFL to bring the Browns back in expansion team form in 1999.



Some might grumble that — until this season — the Browns have been unwatchable for much of their time since their return. I would submit that grumbling about a bad team trumps not having a team to root for any day.



While I got back to being a Browns fan in 1999, I also fell in love with the Crew during a brief time living in Columbus in 1999 and have been a follower every since.



I get paid, in part, to attend sporting events. The Columbus Crew is the only professional sports franchise I’ve ever purchased season tickets for.



I followed the Crew to their only MLS Cup title in 2008. The screen saver on the iMac at work is still decked out in Crew black and gold, which I admit can be jarring for a Browns fan at first glance.



So, on Oct. 17, 2017, when it reported Crew owner Anthony Precourt had plans to move the team to Austin, my reaction was simple: "Oh no, it’s 1995 all over again!"



An out-of-touch owner was going to take an historic team — the Crew was MLS’ first franchise — and ship it to a new locale for no reason other than a chance for greater profits.



Precourt was little more than Art Model Version 2.0. While the proposed move wouldn’t become official until 2019, I braced myself for the inevitable.



Only thing was, the inevitable didn’t happen.



Within hours of Precourt’s plans being announced, the #SaveTheCrew organization sprang up. The grassroots movement did everything in its power to keep the Crew in Columbus.



#SaveTheCrew signs popped up in every MLS Stadium.



Local businesses rallied to support keeping the team, as a group known as the Columbus Partnership tried to lobby for purchasing the squad.



The big moment may come when soon-to-be Ohio governor Mike DeWine sued Precourt and MLS to keep the team in Columbus provisions of a 1996 state law — known as the "Art Modell" law.



The law states any owner of a publicly-supported professional franchise must give the local government six months notice before moving the team and give local owners the opportunity to purchase the franchise.



There’s been wrangling over whether the law is constitutional, but it had the desired effect. The lawsuit was dropped Friday, which proved to be the final hurdle in getting team ownership to transfer.



It seems the height of irony that, after Modell broke local fans’ hearts, a combination of a law that bears his name and a new Browns owner helped preserve another Ohio sports franchise.



What does a soccer team in Columbus have to do with Northeast Ohio? More than you might think.



While Northeast Ohio always will be a hotbed of American football, there’s always been a strong affinity for the world’s football locally.



Before MLS existed, the Cleveland Force, Cleveland Crunch and Canton Invaders all were major draws in indoor soccer.



The University of Akron turned itself into a national soccer powerhouse with the help of local players. Caleb Porter, who led the Zips to the 2010 NCAA, appears likely to be the Crew’s new head coach.



Two local players that I covered in high school — Twinsburg’s Brad Stuver and Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy’s Ben Speas — each played for the Crew. Copley native Josh Williams is a Crew defender.



Soccer means something in Ohio — and to me.



Like all Crew fans, the 2018 season often felt like the wait for a death sentence to be executed on an old friend.



Now, the cloud has lifted.



MAPFRE Stadium will get to rock again — until the new Crew stadium is built — and the Nordecke will sing their lungs out.



Can’t wait to see you there in 2019, boys.



Columbus ‘Til I Die.



