COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Buckeyes football game next year against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., will be played on Friday, Oct. 18. The schools jointly announced the date change – it was scheduled for Oct. 19.



This will be Ohio State’s first Friday night game since the Big Ten Conference’s decision in 2016 to begin playing some games on Friday night starting in the 2017 season. At that time the conference determined that six games each season featuring league teams – three in-conference games, three non-conference games – will be played on Fridays each season.



Here’s a look at the 2019 Ohio State University football schedule:



Aug. 31 – Florida Atlantic ; Sept. 7 – Cincinnati; Sept. 14 – at Indiana; Sept. 21 – Miami (Ohio); Sept. 28 – at Nebraska; Oct. 5 – Michigan State; Oct. 12 – Off; Oct. 18 – at Northwestern; Oct. 26 – Wisconsin; Nov. 2 – Off ; Nov. 9 – Maryland; Nov. 16 – at Rutgers; Nov. 23 – Penn State; Nov. 30 – at Michigan; Dec. 7 – Big Ten Championship Game.