The city of Ashland was gifted the former Weiss property on Main Street. It would be good if the property helped with the development of downtown. We don’t need a parking lot. What good is a parking lot if no one is going downtown? We don’t need another little park downtown.



What we could use is something that would bring people downtown. There is enough space for an indoor ice skating rink. With a pretty facade, it would fit in downtown and would bring people downtown all year long. It would also give our young and not-so-young something to do. It could also be used by the high school and college.



Antoinette Klimkewicz



Ashland