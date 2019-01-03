How strong is your resolution?



Or, more properly, how strong are your resolutions — the New Year’s variety?



’Tis the season for people to take stock of where they are and ponder what changes they want to make next year. It’s a process of modification that, for many, begins on New Year’s Eve and lasts just a few weeks before sputtering out like a candle in a hurricane. (Business Insider notes that 80 percent of New Year’s resolutions are broken by February.)



One of the most common resolutions involves getting healthy, which means losing weight. Alliance has several options to do so with support. These include exercise options at the Alliance Family YMCA, Planet Fitness and Concorde Health and Wellness.



Residents also have access to some free, do-it-yourself options, more commonly known as the city parks systems. While the winter weather many not be so conducive for outdoor walking and running, Mother Nature gives northeast Ohioans enough gaps in the snow and cold to make visits to Silver Park, Butler Rodman, and Maple Beach parks a good option for exercise. Walkers can also take advantage of Walborn and Deer Creek Reservoirs and the Iron Horse Trail, maintained by the Stark County Park District.



Regardless of whether your resolution involves exercise, weight or some other issue, the American Psychological Association offers some good advice about beating the 80-percent failure rates and being successful.



Their first tip found in the association’s "Making Your New Year’s Resolution Stick" is to start small with a resolution that is feasible. Working out three days a week is more sustainable than seven days a week, since the first time you fail to do the latter, you could consider your resolution quashed and stop altogether.



The APA also advises changing one behavior at a time instead of a laundry list of bad habits. Conquering one provides forward momentum to tackle the next and then the next.



Sharing experiences with friends and family is another good way to stick to a resolution. Support groups are helpful, but so is a sympathetic colleague, especially one with similar goals. Having somebody else with whom to share the journey helps with accountability and keeps the resolution from feeling isolating.



One of the biggest tips from the APA is not to beat yourself up for the occasional failure. Many a healthy dietary change — we are trying to avoid using the word "diet" — has been scuttled by one moment of weakness in front of the dessert tray. Recognize that setbacks occur, and rather than berating yourself for backsliding, see it as part of the process and move forward from there.



Finally, the APA encourages resolution makers to seek professional support with lifestyle changes that may be too challenging to tackle solo. Support can be found with doctors and licensed therapists, among others.



One tip not featured in the APA’s article, but that is important nonetheless, is to remember that positive changes can be made at any time, not only at the end of December and the start of January. So if you aren’t ready for a lifestyle modification right now, you can do it when you are — the end of February, April 12, early autumn, and so forth. New Year’s doesn’t have a monopoly on making positive changes.



Whatever you hope to accomplish this year, we wish you the best in your endeavors, along with a happy 2019.