Spying on enemy combatants through powerful binoculars from a 3-foot by 4-foot hemp basket dangling from a 90-foot, three-ply balloon inflated with highly flammable hydrogen and rising some 3,000 feet while tethered to a mechanical reel by a thin steel cable was an insurmountable challenge for Austin Johnson.



The 23-year old Butte, Neb. farm boy, a draftee, lost his lunch during training in 1918 prior to embarking to fight the Germans in France.



Having demonstrated he knew how to accurately fire a gun, Johnson instead was assigned to the ground crew to fire 11mm Hotchkiss A-A guns at German air pilots who sought to shoot down reconnaissance balloons. He also assisted on the rope squad that guided a balloon as it rose with a soldier perched in a basket with binoculars and provided a parachute to use if his balloon exploded or was gunned down. Johnson also served as a driver for the several vehicles necessary to transport even one balloon and its crew across muddy fields of fire.



Johnson’s experiences as a member of the 5th Balloon Squadron in the 11th and 12th Balloon Companies are recounted by his son, 78-year old Robert Eugene Johnson, a Palo Alto science writer and editor, in his just-published book of nearly 500 pages, "Austin in the Great War."



I would never have heard of Johnson or his book except for Johnson’s friend, Geoff Thompson, who in the late 1950s, with both parents deceased, melded into the Robert Dix family for his high school senior year thanks to my mother, the late Helen Dix.



A computer whiz with a degree in electrical engineering from Purdue, Geoff ended up in Silicon Valley. He always treated my parents kindly and if not a biological brother, he became a brother in spirit as the years sped by.



Geoff assured Robert Johnson that I would review the book he has written about his father’s experiences in World War I and as I worked through nearly 500 pages of them, I am glad he did. Johnson’s father, a private, was one of one million American doughboys who, supporting the French, in late summer and early autumn advanced through horrific fire to the Hindenburg line in northern France and Belgium. Success led to the German surrender and the Great War’s end at 11 a.m. on the 11th day of the 11th month.



Johnson’s father, quiet, never spoke of the war. The Johnson family struggled in farming after World War I enduring the Dust Bowl in Nebraska, South Dakota and Idaho. In 1941, the family moved on to the State of Washington’s Yakima Valley where modest prosperity was finally achieved.



Robert knew of his father’s World War I service mainly through his mother, Lucy. Ten years ago, he began the research that has resulted in his book, a first-person account in which Austin Johnson’s voice is supplied by Robert’s imagination. It is not a history, but it seems accurate and demonstrates how the hardships and violence of the three-month military campaign that ended World War I affected a nice farm boy, who had dropped out of school after the 5th grade to help support his family.



Transported across the Atlantic with 5,200 other soldiers on the "America," a confiscated German liner, designed for 2,200 passengers, Johnson tells of a collision at sea with a much smaller British ship. Its passengers and crew were left to drown for fear that stopping to rescue them might expose the "America" to a German torpedo.



During combat in France, Johnson and his balloon crew survived a German artillery attack that exploded their hydrogen-filled balloon as it began to rise. They were eventually provided another balloon to operate. Johnson’s participation in a burial assignment, in which he and a few others dug graves to bury rotting and smelly Allied and German corpses on an abandoned battlefield, is detailed.



Johnson was nearly court-martialed because as a farmer who respected animals, he refused to run his vehicle over a wounded mule. I had forgotten how important mules and horses were in World War I and how cruelly they were sometimes treated to serve the demands of armies.



Johnson’s attempt to make sense out of the war in a discussion with Lt. Colonel Frank Duffy, an admirable chaplain and priest, is interesting. The gentle compassion of brave nurses who followed men into battle, restoring their sense of humanity, is portrayed.



I’ve seen the movie, "All Quiet on the Western Front," but never read it. I’ve read Hemingway’s "A Farewell to Arms," an almost made for Hollywood romance. The histories I have read say World War I was a war of choice, initiated by the hubris of Europe’s rulers. It eventually led to communism in Russia, Hitler in Germany, World War II, and the demise of the British Empire, the French Empire, other European Empires and the Ottoman Empire.



Telling his father’s story, Johnson portrays World War I from the perspective of a buck private (in World War I, America’s privates were paid $1 a day), a 23-year old who served on a reconnaissance balloon crew. This is a good read for anyone wanting to know more about World War I from that perspective.



David E. Dix is a former publisher of the Record-Courier.