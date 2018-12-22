In January the Democrats take control of the House. Has anyone heard about all the good things they plan to do like making the tax cuts permanent, improving our infrastructure, keeping our country safe by protecting our southern border, taking care of our homeless?



I haven’t heard one thing about any of this. All I hear is "impeach 45," "impeach Justice Kavanaugh" or repeal the Second Amendment. They’re all set to investigate, subpoena, go after Trump’s taxes and haven’t said one thing about legislating for good things for our country.



Do the Democrats hate Trump’s economy, or the fact that African-Americans and Hispanics are enjoying the lowest unemployment in the history of our country? Do they hate Trump for cutting burdensome regulations for drilling and fracking and gasoline prices are as low as they’ve been in a long time. I remember when gas was almost $4 a gallon during Obama’s regime. Do they hate Trump for bringing home three America hostages from North Korea without giving one red cent to Little Rocket Man?



I retired in 2003 and my income was cut in half when I went on Social Security and pension. Fortunately I had a few investments that were doing quite well which almost made up for the difference in my income. I was making almost as much as when I was working and this additional money was most appreciated by this senior living on a fixed income.



All my investments were doing well until 2008 when an unqualified community organizer became president and all my stocks tanked. The first year I lost over $10,000. Even though things improved during his second term, I was never able to make up the difference. One of my investments used to give me $450 a quarter and went to $69 a quarter during Obama’s eight-year regime. That investment now gives me $651 a quarter.



This Proud Deplorable thanks President Trump for all the good things he’s doing for our country!



Sue Froelich



Wooster