I am responding to an article that was written on Nov. 26 by ATG columnist, Dave Mikla. The article was titled "Ashland County Sports Hall of Fame should broaden Its horizons."



On Oct. 27, the Ashland County Sports Hall of Fame held the 2018 Induction Banquet at AU Convocation Center. I have been a trustee with the Hall of Fame organization since its inception in 1984 under the founding of the late Bill Mills. Bill’s vision was to honor the great athletes and teams of Ashland County every-other year. We have had 18 inductions since 1984 and have honored high school, college and pro athletes — male and female over the years. We have honored athletes who excelled in basketball, football, baseball, softball, track, cross country, tennis, golf, car racing, bowling, volleyball, referees/officials, sports promoters and sports writers.



The only way a person can be considered for induction into the Ashland County Sports Hall of Fame is by submitting a nomination form. You can acquire a nomination form by contacting Randy Emmons, nomination chairman at 567 203-8002 or go to our website at www.ashlandcosportshof.org. The website also will have all of the information on past inductees and teams.



Please consider visiting the excellent display of inductees and teams at the Ashland County Historical Society on Center Street in Ashland. Please consider joining our organization as well, to keep the legacy going in Ashland County.



Dave Gray



President,



Ashland County Sports Hall of Fame