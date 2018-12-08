Once again with the loss of another American patriot, President George H.W. Bush, I am reminded of the disgraceful situation we here in Wayne County are a part of … you ask … and I ask — have you noticed? Our Wayne County Courthouse cannot show honor to the loss of another of our dedicated Americans. No, we cannot fly our courthouse flag at half-staff for the next month to show our respect for a man who dedicated his life for his support of our democracy.



I fail to understand how we could have invested millions (?) in the updating of the courthouse and monies dedicated to the new Wooster city square — and we didn’t seem to find the importance of updating the situation of being able to fly our American flag at half-staff for the honor of those who dedicated their lives for us in various capacities … we missed honoring the loss of John Glenn and John McCain this year and now for President George H.W. Bush.



How did we forget or ignore this very important American tradition? Has no one else noticed or been upset about the money spent on our courthouse but not acknowledge the disgrace of our inability to honor our heroes? Does it make you wonder who is responsible for that decision? I do!!! And once again, I am angry that we will not have our flag at half-staff for the loss of another patriot, President George H.W. Bush!



Janet K. Lower



Orrville



Editor’s note:



The Wayne County commissioners do not lower the American flag on top of the Common Pleas Court House for two reasons.



One is the commissioners chose to fly a large flag that can be seen from afar and because of this, it presents other issues. The county only has employees go up on the roof of the courthouse when it is absolutely necessary due to safety reasons. The county did install a tie-off system during the renovation of the courthouse, but it is still a very sensitive procedure.



Due to the flag’s large size, if it were lowered to half-staff, it could catch on the building and with the winds, it would rip the flag to shreds. There’s also the potential to cause damage to the slate roof with the possibility of slate pieces falling down onto the pedestrians below.



Wayne County lowers all of its other flags to half-staff when appropriate and we feel it is important to do this where the county can show respect for the fallen.