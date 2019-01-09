Wanda E. Magers, 92, of Newcomerstown, formerly of Cambridge, passed away December 31, 2018 in Dover.



She was born March 19, 1926 in Cambridge to the late Charley and Etta (Valentine) Paden. Also preceding her in death was her husband William Magers; a daughter, Jody Nuttall; and four brothers and three sisters.



She graduated from Brown High School in 1944, worked as a bookkeeper in the Village Clerk's office in Cadiz, and in the Medina County Auditor's Office. She also worked at Grants Dept. Store, Jean Frokes, Silcos, Lamb Electric in Kent, and Continental Can. She was active in church groups and as a hospital volunteer in Lodi, Southern California, Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center and at the Riverside Manor Nursing Home in Newcomerstown.



Wanda is survived by two sons, Jeffrey (Darlene) Magers of Newcomerstown, and Jason Magers and partner Nicholas Wilson of Australia; a son-in-law, James Nuttall of Elyria; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Chris) McVey, Julie (Matt) Beitzel, Carly and Katie Nuttall; four great-grandchildren, Krista and Marcus McVey, Jefferey and E.V. Beitzel; and a twin sister, Wilma Griffin of Sunbury.



Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at Bundy-Law Funeral Home with burial in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Community Hospice, Inc., 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. On-line condolences can be sent to www.bundy-lawfuneralhome.com.