Charles E. Calhoun, 99, Powell: Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. today, Dec. 29, 2018 at Dublin Community Church, 81 W. Bridge St., Dublin, where visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. (Obituary ran 12/24/18)



Richard Allen Karth, 78, Ashland: Funeral services will be held today, Dec. 29, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Ashland Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the services, 10 to 11 a.m., at the funeral home. (Obituary ran 12/26/18)



Lola LaVonna Baker, 72, Mifflin: Friends may call today, Dec. 29, 2018 from 2 to 3 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-Ashland Chapel, Ashland. Memorial services will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Ashland County Memorial Park. (Obituary ran 12/27/18)



Steven M. Dove, 67, Ashland: A Celebration of Steve’s life will be held at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 400 Eastlake Drive Ashland, Ohio on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 at 3 p.m. (Obituary ran 12/12/18)



Beverly Moon Atkinson Dickerson, 94, Las Vegas: An Ohio memorial service will be held at the Dickey Church of the Brethren, 1509 Township Rd. 655, Ashland, on Jan. 11, 2019. Friends and family are invited to informal visiting at 1 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life service at 2 p.m. (Obituary ran 12/27/18)



Joseph George Wagenhals III, 80: A celebration of Joe’s life is planned for Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 at UALC The Church at Mill Run, where he attended worship. The church is located at 3500 Mill Run Drive, Hilliard. A gathering will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. and a memorial service at 3 p.m.













