Michael Lee Bartram, Mansfield: A celebration of life service will be held today, Dec. 22, 2018 at 10 a.m. at Crossroads Community Church in Mansfield. (Obituary ran 12/07/18)



John Delbert Boyd, 81, Ashland: Funeral services will be held today, Dec. 22, 2018 at 11 a.m. in the Dickey Church of the Brethren, 1509 Township Road 655, Ashland. Interment will follow in the Dickey Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church on Saturday. (Obituary ran 12/19/18)



Jann Dee Gossett, 64, Hayesville: The family will receive friends at Heyl Funeral Home today, Dec. 22, 2018 from 10 to 11 a.m. A time of remembrance for Jann will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at the Vermillion Cemetery in Hayesville. (Obituary ran 12/20/18)



Herman Kelly Pickworth, 76, Adario: Funeral services will be held at the Apostolic Faith Assembly at 3 p.m. today, Dec. 22, 2018. Burial will follow at Adario Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service. (Obituary ran 12/21/18)



Jason Nelson Litzenberg, 44, Loudonville: A funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Peter Catholic Church, Loudonville. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018 from 4 to 6 p.m. in Lindsey Funeral Home, Loudonville, where a prayer service will begin at 6 p.m. (Obituary ran 12/21/18)



Steven M. Dove, 67, Ashland: A Celebration of Steve’s life will be held at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 400 Eastlake Drive Ashland, Ohio on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 at 3 p.m. (Obituary ran 12/12/18)



Joseph George Wagenhals III, 80: A celebration of Joe’s life is planned for Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 at UALC The Church at Mill Run, where he attended worship. The church is located at 3500 Mill Run Drive, Hilliard. A gathering will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. and a memorial service at 3 p.m.













