East Canton Branch



330-488-1501



eastcanton@starklibrary.org



Story Time & More (family), Wedneday, Jan. 23, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Story times open up the world of books, music, culture, and play to young children and their families. Registration is required for all.



LEGO Club, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Imagine, create, and build with LEGO® and/or DUPLO® bricks (provided).



TeensCREATE, Thursday, Jan. 24, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Hang out with your friends and make new ones at the Library. Enjoy activities including music, art, STEM, snap circuits, and more. Each day will bring something new to do and explore.



Sandy Valley Branch



330-866-3366



sandyvalley@starklibrary.org



LEGO Club, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2-3 p.m. Imagine, create, and build with LEGO® and/or DUPLO® bricks (provided).



It’s Your Move Card and Game Club, Tuesday, Jan. 22, 1-4 p.m. The library will provide cards and games for and afternoon of fun.



Young Adult Game Night, Tuesday, Jan. 22, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Join us for all kinds of gaming fun! Enjoy games in all formats: cards, board games, video, cosplay, role-playing, the list is endless. Bring your friends and have a great time!



Story Time & More (preschool), Thursday, Jan. 24, 11-11:30 a.m. Story times open up the world of books, music, culture, and play to young children and their families. Registration is required for all.