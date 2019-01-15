NORTHFIELD CENTER — The township is following through with intentions discussed last spring to crack down on zoning violators in an attempt to clean up long neglected properties.



At a Jan. 7 meeting, Trustee Rich Reville pointed out the township has taken its first case against a violator to court.



Zoning Inspector Don Saunders said the first cleanup case being prosecuted in Stow Municipal Court involves a property at Pomona and Vesta drives, with Summit County paying the Stow prosecutor to handle it.



"The owner was given a list of things to clean up, and he has done quite a bit to improve the property," Saunders said. "Phase 2 involves more cleanup. The site is much better looking than it was, but still not what we’d like to see."



Saunders said he will continue to monitor progress at the property, and if further cleanup does not occur, the township will pursue penalties.



"This is all about the health and safety of property owners and neighborhoods in general," he said. "We hope to make a big dent in the number of neglected properties around the township."



In March 2018 when trustees discussed the crackdown, Saunders said, "I think once we start prosecuting, it will clean up some of our non-compliance problems.



"Most people will comply when notified of a violation, but some refuse to do so and the violations continue. It’s the chronic offenders who we really need to focus on."



Trustee Paul Buescher said Jan. 7 that township officials have talked for several years about cracking down on zoning code violators and unkempt properties.



"It has taken a while, but we’re attacking the problem," he said.



Reville added, "We’re making every effort to clean up these unsightly spots."



Saunders said non-running vehicles on properties are one of the most common complaints, and several have been removed in recent months.



Saunders said junk vehicle cases also will go to Stow Municipal Court, and the sheriff’s department and county prosecutor’s office are providing guidance in how to deal with those cases.



PLANS FOR ADDITION



Reville reported CPK Construction is working to complete architectural drawings for a proposed new fire station / Town Hall addition.



Township administrator Steve Wright said officials have asked CPK to look at two options: (1) Building the new fire station south of Town Hall and connecting it to the existing Town Hall, and (2) building it on the same site but separate from Town Hall.



"It seems the latter would ultimately be a more cost-effective option," said Wright. "CPK is working on creating a high-level design for each option.



"After that is completed, CPK will be in a better position to determine ballpark costs. Since we are in the preliminary stages of all of this, the ultimate trajectory is completely subject to change."



