MACEDONIA — Thirty-eight jobs will be eliminated and busing will be significantly reduced under a plan approved Monday by the Nordonia Hills Board of Education to reduce spending by $1.6 million.



However, busing would remain as is and other reductions would be analyzed over the summer and possibly restored if voters approve a 6.98-mill continuing levy on May 7.



The board unanimously approved placing the levy on the ballot, and took several steps to increase revenue and reduce spending on Monday.



Superintendent Joe Clark said the actions were taken to comply with a mandate from the Ohio Department of Education’s Office of School Finance to submit a written plan to eliminate a projected $2.6 million deficit by the end of fiscal year 2021.



Treasurer-CFO Karen Obratil said the continuing operating levy would raise just over $7 million annually, with collection beginning in January 2020. A similar levy failed in November by 685 votes.



The job losses — most through layoffs, but a few through attrition — would be effective starting with the 2019-20 year. Clark said layoff notices will go to those affected in the next several weeks.



The cuts will include four core content Nordonia High teachers, three elementary teachers, 15 student supervisors, 12 paraprofessionals and one tutor, ELL teacher, NHS intervention specialist and part-time cleaner.



Clark said the elimination of the ELL teacher — formerly English as a second language — would be permanent because of decreasing enrollment from a high of 77 students in 2014-15 to 34 in 2018-19.



Clark said an estimated $595,000 in savings per year would be realized by going to state minimum transportation.



That means high school busing would be eliminated — including for private school students — and students in grades K to 8 would qualify for busing only if they live 2 or more miles away from school.



Those cuts would eliminate busing eligibility for more than 2,300 students. But if the levy passes, busing would stay as it currently is — available for all students in grades K to 12 living one mile or more from school.



"This is going to take the district to a bad place, but we are not proposing to eliminate any individual programs, except maybe less popular electives," Clark said, adding some class sizes could increase at the elementary buildings and high school.



Also on Monday, the board unanimously OK’d increases in pay-to-participate fees for athletics and other extracurricular activities and a hike in tuition for all-day kindergarten.



Beginning with the 2019-20 year, students participating in high school athletics will pay $280 per sport, up from the current $230, while the cost for middle school athletics would rise from $115 to $140 per sport.



Fees for the Color Guard would increase from $125 to $150 and for the Winter Guard from $150 to $180. Band and choir fees also would rise about 20 percent.



All-day kindergarten tuition will rise from $2,200 to $2,700 per year. Under state law, discounts are available for families who qualify for free or reduced-price lunches.



Obratil projects nearly a $50,000 revenue increase from the higher fees, and nearly an $80,000 boost from the higher kindergarten tuition.



Clark said a pay freeze for the district’s 26 administrators, supervisors and exempt secretaries would remain in place for 2019-20 regardless of the outcome of the levy.



Reporter Ken Lahmers can be reached at 330-541-9400 Ext. 4189 or klahmers@recordpub.com