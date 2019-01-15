When you have elderly parents or relatives, it can be difficult to decide when it is appropriate to suggest a move to a senior care facility. It is never easy to make a move, but the transition to senior living is generally less stressful when your loved one has an active part in helping to make the decision.



There are many senior living options. Choosing the right one depends on each senior’s needs and personal preferences. Here is a short summary of options available through Lutheran Social Services.



Independent Living



An independent living community is usually a multi-unit housing development that provides apartment-style living. IL communities may also offer services such as meals, housekeeping, social activities and transportation. Seniors often choose to live there for the companionship of friends nearby, as well as the amenities offered. There are also IL facilities that are constructed for seniors on fixed incomes. These buildings offer safe community living at rents based on income level. LSS operates three such buildings locally, Applewood Place I and II in Mansfield and Good Shepherd Villa in Ashland. For more information, visit https://lssnetworkofhope.org/affordablehousing/



Assisted Living



Assisted living facilities are for seniors needing assistance with daily living but also want to live as independently as possible. AL facilities offer help with activities such as bathing, dressing, housekeeping and assistance with medications. Many facilities offer multiple tiers of care so that seniors only pay for the care that they need and can add services as they age. In Ashland, Lutheran Village’s continuum of care model embraces all lifestyles and levels of care, allowing residents to enjoy maximum autonomy and independence in the most home-like setting possible. Physical, occupational and speech therapy is also provided right in your apartment for those who are recovering from injury or surgery or just need some help in keeping active. For more information or a tour, please call ShaNa Benner at 419-281-8403 or visit https://lssnetworkofhope.org/lutheranvillage/. Nursing and Rehabilitative Care



A nursing home is a long-term care facility that offers a full range of health care services, including basic and skilled nursing care and rehabilitation therapies. This could include occupational, physical and speech therapy, disease management, wound management and more. The Good Shepherd in Ashland provides award-winning medical services to meet many complex diagnoses with 24-hour nursing coverage. TGS also offers a state-of-the-art ventilator unit for patients suffering from respiratory conditions. Amenities are still important in these facilities and should include meals, housekeeping, laundry, transportation and more. TGS is also unique in that it also offers outpatient therapy services for those who need physical, occupational or speech therapy but are still living at home. For more information or a tour, please call Lorie White at 419-289-3523 or visit https://lssnetworkofhope.org/goodshepherd/.



Home Health Care



Of course, many seniors choose to stay at home as long as possible. This time can be extended with home health care or home care. These terms can be used interchangeably but there is an important distinction. While both types of care are provided at home, home care generally means household services such as laundry, cooking, cleaning and running errands. Home health care refers to the skilled level of care that requires medical training. This can include procedures such as IV management, occupational and physical therapy and pain management. LSS Home Health Care offers skilled home health care and will integrate each patient’s needs and support from family with the skills of a multidisciplinary medical team to maximize independence. For more information, please call 866-734-0599 or visit https://lssnetworkofhope.org/homehealthcare/. Continuing Care Retirement Communities



CCRCs provide care from independent living to assisted living to skilled nursing. They are designed to enable seniors with progressively declining health to remain in one location or to give healthy seniors the peace of mind that all their future needs are covered. While Lutheran Social Services does not operate a CCRC in a single location in Ashland or Richland County, there are plenty of opportunities within the LSS facilities in both communities for seniors to enjoy a healthy and full life with little upheaval or confusion as they age.



Lorie White, director of social services and admissions Lutheran Social Services The Good Shepherd.