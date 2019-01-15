BOSTON HEIGHTS — A Hudson man pleaded guilty Monday to vehicular manslaughter in connection with the September death of a Stow man riding a bicycle.



Sentencing has not been scheduled for 58-year-old Gregory F. Kostelnik on the second-degree manslaughter charge. His attorney did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.



According to a crash report, 65-year-old Nick O’Donnell was riding his bicycle eastbound on Route 303, just east of Happy Days Lodge, when he was struck from behind by Kostelnik driving a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck at about 7:45 a.m. Sept. 16. Valley Fire District EMS took O’Donnell to Akron City Hospital, where he died.



Police said Kostelnik told them that his vision was obstructed by both sun glare and his windshield fogging up and he was reaching over to turn on the defroster when he struck O’Donnell.



Police estimated that Kostelnik was traveling at the posted speed limit of 50 mph and alcohol and drugs are not suspected.



Boston Heights Police Chief Ray Heatwall said that Kostelnik was charged because state law requires drivers to stop if their vision is obscured.



Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at 330-541-9431, jsaunders@recordpub.com or @JeffSaunders_RP.