MACEDONIA — Emergency crews took a man to Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights for treatment of apparent minor injuries following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 271 northbound, just north of Ledge Road, at about 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, Macedonia Fire Lt. Rob Lewis said.



"The car was on its side," said Lewis, adding that the car was in the median between the two northbound lanes and one lane was closed for about 30 minutes.



The man was able to free himself from the car, said Lewis.