Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.



— Twinsburg —



Disorderly conduct



Men fighting in yard: A Cleveland man, 31, was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated and an Alger Trail man, 22, was charged with disorderly conduct, both fourth-degree misdemeanors, after police responded to a report that the men were fighting in the Alger man’s front yard at about 1:15 a.m. Dec. 25. Police said two officers used electric shock devices after the two men failed to comply with orders to stop. After neighbors began coming out of their homes yelling and cursing at the police, additional officers were called in to gain control of the situation, said police. The Cleveland man was taken to Solon City Jail, where he was held on a 10 percent of $2,500 bond. The Alger man was released at the scene.



Domestic violence



Woman injured: A Twinsburg man, 33, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence after a woman reported the man pushed her down, causing leg and foot injuries, during an argument at their home Dec. 24. The man was taken to Solon City Jail.



Fraud



Woman reports scam: A Twinsburg woman reported Dec. 23 that she gave an unidentified person who contacted her personal information and $400 in gift cards in the belief that she would receive a large amount of money in return. Police said the matter was under investigation.



Theft



Medication stolen: An Independence woman reported Dec. 23 that someone took her prescription stimulant medication from her Ravenna Road place of employment since the day before. Police said the matter was under investigation.



Animal at large



Boy bitten: A Chamberlin Road woman, 29, was cited with animals at large after police responded to a report that the woman’s dog bit a 13-year-old Reminderville boy on Chamberlin at Waldo Way Dec. 23. Police said the boy was treated at a local hospital.



Operating a vehicle



under the influence



Man sleeping in vehicle: A Hudson man, 24, was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and blood alcohol content test refusal after a Darrow Road restaurant employee reported the man was asleep in his vehicle in the restaurant’s drive thru at about 2:30 a.m. Dec. 22. Police said that when they arrived, the man had awakened and was in his vehicle in the restaurant’s parking lot. Police said they smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from the man’s breath, his eyes were red and glassy, his pupils were constricted, and he performed poorly on the field sobriety tests. The man was taken to Solon City Jail, from where he was later released on a personal bond.



Woman drove off road: A 19-year-old Cleveland woman was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, blood alcohol content, no operator’s license, driving over curbs, and improper change of course after police said the woman drove her vehicle over the curb at the side of Route 91 near Interstate 480, across some grass, and into the parking lot of a business, nearly striking another vehicle, at around 1 a.m. Dec. 21. Police said there was damage to the grass. The woman’s BAC measured at 0.17 percent, more than twice the 0.08-percent legal limit, said police. The woman was given a Stow Municipal Court date and released to a friend on a personal bond.



Woman stopped for traffic violations: A Woodmere woman, 52, was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, blood alcohol content, marked lanes and seat belt after police stopped her vehicle on Interstate 480 eastbound at about 6:25 p.m. Dec. 21. Police said the woman’s BAC measured at 0.223 percent, nearly three times the 0.08-percent legal limit. She was given a Stow Municipal Court date and released on a personal bond.



Arrest warrant



Man arrested at motel: Police arrested a 38-year-old Northfield Village man wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office on a probation violation at a Ravenna Road motel Dec. 19. The man was held on the warrant at Bedford Heights Jail.



Providing false information



Woman misidentified herself: A Bedford woman, 30, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor providing false information to police after police said it was determined Dec. 17 that the woman misidentified herself to police using her sister’s name, date of birth and Social Security number when police stopped her for speeding Nov. 24.