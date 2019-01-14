REMINDERVILLE — Council is likely to award a contract soon for California Street improvements and is considering granting 3 percent raises to the fire chief and assistant fire chief and 5 percent hikes to other fire department personnel.



Ordinances dealing with those two measures were introduced at Council’s Jan. 8 meeting.



Village engineering assistant Brian Gorog said the road project involves full reconstruction of California Street from Lake Street to about 800 feet past East Boulevard, a distance of about 3/4-mile.



Smith Concrete LLC submitted the lowest and best bid of $1.07 million. Gorog said if Council approves the contract, work likely would start in early spring and be completed in July or August.



Since the road is in both communities, the village would pay $364,677 — some of which comes from a road levy — and Aurora would pay $350,000, with $358,937 coming from an Ohio Public Works Commission grant.



Meanwhile, a new proposal for the fire department raises is under consideration after Council in December rejected increases of between 7 percent and 7 1/2 percent.



The higher percentages were requested by Fire Chief Thomas Plunkett to bring his department more in line with the salaries of police personnel.



Under the latest salary hike proposal, the fire chief would receive $43,855, plus $1,420 for longevity, while the assistant chief would receive $36,897, plus $671 for longevity.



The proposed hourly rate for a captain would be $25.54, with a lieutenant getting $23.22 and firefighters / paramedics getting $21.11.



OTHER MATTERS



Council extended a moratorium on employee sick leave payments for another six months so Council can determine how to proceed with the payments in the future.



Members also made 2019 appropriation adjustments in the following funds: Bullet proof vests, permissive tax, road levy, fire vehicles, street dedication, Ohio Public Works, GEIS, California Street and revenues / tax budget.



Council transferred $17,464 from the general fund to the Ohio Public Works Commission debt fund to meet budgetary requirements, and approved a memorandum of understanding with Tinkers Creek Watershed Partners.



The latter routine measure allows the agency to work with the village on stormwater and natural resources management issues, grant writing and advocacy to conserve and restore water quality and habitats in the watershed.



The memorandum is effective Jan. 2 to Dec. 31, 2019. Tinkers Creek Watershed Partners was formed in 2005 from an alliance between the Tinkers Creek Land Conservancy and Cuyahoga Board of Health.



Council confirmed the appointments of Plunkett, Benny Jones, Matthew Miller and Mark Kondik to the volunteer firefighters’ dependents fund effective Jan. 31, 2019.



Heading to third reading is a policy and procedures governing the use of village credit card accounts, and heading to second reading is the hiring of Vincenzo Valenti as a full-time police officer.



